Area Democrats elect delegates to the State Convention

Senate District 18 Democrats, which includes Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Katy, Fulshear and surrounding areas, met recently at the Fort Bend Justice Center to elect delegates to the state Democratic Convention to be held in Fort Worth in June.

Senate District 18 will send 95 delegates to the Democratic state convention. Don Bankston of Richmond chaired the convention and Nablia Monsoor of Sugar Land was elected secretary. Committee chairs included Jean Dorsi of Katy, Kyle Longhofer of Richmond, Ali Hasanali of Sugar Land, Nishan Khan of Sugar Land, and Jeff LaBowski of Richmond. Lydia Ozuna of Katy served a special projects director.

“I look forward to going to Fort Worth with this fun, progressive and diverse group of my neighbors,” Bankston said. “We were honored to have both the state vice chair, Fredericka Phillips formerly from Sugar Land, and State Democratic Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa come to our convention to speak. They were both well-received and the SD18 Democrats unanimously endorsed Chairman Hinojosa for reelection.”

Delegates passed 10 resolutions, dealing with subjects of living wage, sensible gun control, health care as a right, and gerrymandering. Local candidates came to the convention to speak to the delegates, stressing themes of justice, economic growth, and education.

“Hillary Clinton carried Fort Bend County in 2016 and we are willing and ready to work to ensure our candidates carry Fort Bend 2018, too,” Bankston said.

For more information, contact Bankston at 281-341-5489.