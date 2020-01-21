Area faith communities unite to honor King’s message

Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision was one of unity and service.

During some time off from school earlier this week, faith congregations from around Fort Bend County put that vision into modern-day action.

On Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Aga Khan Council for the Southwest United States hosted the Fort Bend Interfaith Community for its second annual Youth Day of Service at the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center in Sugar Land. Area youngsters from the Christian, Islamic and Jewish religious communities, among others, took part in service activities spearheaded by different congregations and later took part in a facilitated interfaith dialogue.

“I think it’s important to be able to reach across the aisle and get together with people that may not share the same beliefs,” said 16-year-old Rachel Wade with Congregation Beth El in Missouri City. “Especially with what’s going on in the world, I think it’s important to be able to establish common ground with those you don’t necessarily see on a regular basis.”

Seeking to promote “dialogue, understanding, and a sense of kinship,” the Fort Bend Interfaith Community brings together people of various faiths to worship, learn and engage in good works such as Monday’s projects.

“The idea behind it was for the youth in our community to come together and honor the legacy of Dr. King while using it as

an opportunity to fulfill his vision,” said Irfan Ali, honorary secretary of the Aga Khan Council for the Southwest United States. “This allows the future leaders of our community to get to know each other and appreciate the similarities and differences that exist in various faiths while forming a connection that will hopefully last for the rest of their life.”

Monday’s service day included building new beds for those in need, making hygiene kits, sack lunches and blankets, writing letters of encouragement, sending toys and socks to the patients of the VA hospital and making toys for a Fort Bend pet shelter. Area faith leaders said the activities were simple ways of living out the tent poles of their beliefs through finding a common ground.

“One of the key tenants for us is to express faith in love through action and tending to the needs of people in the community,” said Deandre Johnson, the music and worship pastor for Christ Church Sugar Land. “We have a deep commitment to connecting with our community and joining with other brothers and sisters to do the work of Christ as we understand it.”

His students echoed the sentiment.

“We’re helping people, and that’s pretty cool,” Ava Unger said.

Members of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community, through the Aga Khan Youth and Sports Board and I-CERV (Ismaili Community Engaged in Responsible Volunteering), organized and hosted this year’s FBIC Interfaith MLK Youth Day of Service with the assistance of a number of other congregations that belong to the FBIC. More than 100 students took part in the service day, which gives faith leaders a good feeling for the future.

“It’s a common bond for everybody, and gives them time to reflect and understand no matter what our backgrounds are, we still believe in something as impactful as service,” said Ruhee Momin, who serves on the youth board for Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center. “It’s inspiring to see that these students really do care about giving back. It makes me feel confident that these really are our future leaders.”

Some of those in attendance said it was a perfect way to celebrate the legacy of MLK, the minister and civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968

“What a beautiful way to pay tribute (to Fort Bend’s diversity), coming together under one roof and making a difference in the community,” Ali said. “It doesn’t take a whole lot of effort to give back to the community and make a positive impact.”