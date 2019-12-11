Area hoops teams start strong

Several area basketball teams are off to hot starts to the season, which began last month.

On the heels of a 38-3 finish and Class 5A state semifinal berth a season ago, the Hightower girls basketball team is off to another strong start.

Following their best finish since the 2009-10 campaign, the Lady Hurricanes and head coach Deborah Mize have raced out to a 13-2 start and sat at No. 4 in the most recent Class 5A rankings from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches heading into a Tuesday night game against Angleton.

The Ridge Point Lady Panthers, meanwhile, sit at 8-4 on the season and ranked 17th in Class 6A by the TABC heading into a matchup against Hitchcock at 7 p.m. Friday.

On the boys side, the Travis Tigers have bolted out to a 9-1 start in the 2019-20 campaign. They have won eight consecutive games, including a victory over North Shore – the 4th-ranked team in Class 6A by the TABC – on Dec. 7.

Ridge Point has also come out strong to open the season, sitting at 8-1 while winning five straight heading into Tuesday night’s game against 17th-ranked Dickinson. It will be the second clash of the season between the two teams, with the Panthers winning 76-60 on Nov. 22.

The Stafford Spartans were 3-0 heading into a Tuesday night matchup against Baytown Lee.

