Area hoops teams start strong

Following a Class 5A state seminfinal finish last season, the Hightower Lady Hurricanes are off to a 13-2 start this season and are ranked fourth in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. (Photo from Hightower Twitter)

Several area basketball teams are off to hot starts to the season, which began last month.

On the heels of a 38-3 finish and Class 5A state semifinal berth a season ago, the Hightower girls basketball team is off to another strong start.

Following their best finish since the 2009-10 campaign, the Lady Hurricanes and head coach Deborah Mize have raced out to a 13-2 start and sat at No. 4 in the most recent Class 5A rankings from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches heading into a Tuesday night game against Angleton.

The Ridge Point Lady Panthers, meanwhile, sit at 8-4 on the season and ranked 17th in Class 6A by the TABC heading into a matchup against Hitchcock at 7 p.m. Friday.

On the boys side, the Travis Tigers have bolted out to a 9-1 start in the 2019-20 campaign. They have won eight consecutive games, including a victory over North Shore – the 4th-ranked team in Class 6A by the TABC – on Dec. 7.

Ridge Point has also come out strong to open the season, sitting at 8-1 while winning five straight heading into Tuesday night’s game against 17th-ranked Dickinson. It will be the second clash of the season between the two teams, with the Panthers winning 76-60 on Nov. 22.

The Stafford Spartans were 3-0 heading into a Tuesday night matchup against Baytown Lee.

