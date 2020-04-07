Area hospitals accepting personal protection equipment donations

Fort Bend County residents can now take a personal part in helping to protect medical personnel in two area hospital systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is in need of personal protective equipment and accepting donations of unopened and undamaged products from individuals and businesses.

If you are able to make a donation, you can email donationscovid19ppe@houstonmethodist.org and reference that you would like to donate to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

The items it is seeking are listed below:

• N95 masks:

o 3M model numbers:

o 8210

o 1860

o 1860S

o 1870+

o Moldex N95 – all sizes

• Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs):

o 3M: Versa Flow

o 3M Breath Easy

o Honeywell PA 700

o Max Air

• yvek suits

• Isolation gowns

• Nitrile disposable gloves

• New or reusable Face shields.

Constellation Field at 1 Stadium Dr. in Sugar Land is also now available as a drop-off site for personal protective equipment to be donated to Memorial Hermann hospitals during the pandemic.

Residents can donate equipment at the ballpark from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday by visiting the ticket office at the front of the stadium.

Upon arrival, donors will receive further instruction on where to drop the equipment.

All items, which will be inspected prior to delivery to Memorial Hermann institutions, should be unused and unopened.

Memorial Hermann is accepting the following:

• Alcohol wipes

• Bleach wipes

• Face shields

• Isolation gowns

• Medical-grade N95 masks

• Sanitation wipes

• Sanitizer with CDC requirement of 60 percent alcohol or higher

• Shoe and boot covers

• Surgical masks