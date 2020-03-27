Area hospitals restricting most visitors

Memorial Hermann Health System and OakBend Medical Center are no longer allowing most visitors into their facilities, both hospitals announced Thursday.

Their amended policies are in response to intensifying concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. Fort Bend County officials have reported 86 cases in the county.

Both hospital groups said the new visitor guidelines went into effect Friday and will remain in place until further notice.

“Our patients, community and our staff are very important to us and we have not made this decision lightly,” OakBend Medical Center said in a news release. “We understand that this will be a difficult change for our patients and their loved ones; however, the number of increased COVID-19 patients in the Greater Houston and surrounding area has made it necessary to make visitation changes.”

OakBend has seven locations in the area — the OakBend Medical Group-Sugar Land at 6350 Highway 90A, Suite 600; OakBend Medical Group-New Territory at 4911 Sandhill Dr. in Sugar Land; OakBend Surgery Center-Fort Bend at 14851 Southwest Fwy. in Sugar Land; OakBend Medical Group-Richmond at 1601 Main St., Ste. 500; OakBend Medical Group-Williams Way at 22001 Southwest Fwy., Ste. 100 in Richmond; OakBend Medical Center-Williams Way Campus at 22003 Southwest Fwy. in Richmond; and OakBend Medical Center-Jackson Street Campus at 1705 Jackson St. in Richmond.

The OakBend locations are making the following exceptions to the new visitor policy, with all visitors required to undergo screening before being allowed to enter the facilities:

ER patients are allowed one visitor;

Labor and Delivery patients are allowed one significant other;

Disabled patients or other patients that need medical assistance are allowed one caretaker;

Memorial Hermann has two locations in the Fort Bend area: Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital at 17500 W. Grand Pkwy S. and Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna Plantation, located at 8780 Hwy 6, Suite B, in Missouri City.

Memorial Hermann also is making limited exceptions to its new visitor policy. And like OakBend, all visitors must clear a health screening before entry. The Memorial Hermann exceptions include:

• One visitor for laboring women

• One visitor (parent or guardian) for pediatric patients

• Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine

• One visitor for patients receiving emergency care

• One visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure

• Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis

“This decision will further protect our patients and the community from the spread of COVID-19 and help conserve Memorial Hermann’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure our ability to continue providing safe care during this time,” the hospital said in a news release. “Memorial Hermann recognizes the importance of family support in the healing process and is encouraging the use of video chat programs on your personal device to visit with loved ones who cannot visit in person.”