Area man convicted in 2013 Stafford triple homicide

A Stafford man will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office, 41-year-old Lamelvin Dewayne Johnson was convicted of capital murder stemming from a 2013 triple homicide in Stafford. He will not be eligible for parole.

Johnson was initially charged with shooting three people to death at a car wash in 2013.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Pfeiffer said Stafford police officer Jim Hargraves was dispatched to Avenue E in Stafford regarding a triple homicide the morning of Sept. 13, 2013. The suspect had fled the scene, but four eyewitnesses told police that Johnson had retrieved a gun from his vehicle after being fired from his job and shot his former employer, Harvey Simmon, along with two co-workers, Johnny Simmon and Donntay Borom.

Johnson was charged with capital murder in the Simmons’ deaths and first-degree murder in Borom’s death. In addition to the life sentence without parole for capital murder, he was sentenced to another life sentence for Borom’s murder.

“Lamelvin Johnson has been what I call a ‘victim factory’ for much of his life and violence was his chosen lifestyle,” Pfeiffer said in a news release from the DA’s office. “The victims’ family members find comfort knowing that Johnson will never be able to hurt good and decent people again.”