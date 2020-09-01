Area medical centers loosen restrictions on patient visitors

Despite the continued presence of COVID-19 in the Greater Houston region, multiple Fort Bend County hospitals are allowing a slightly increased number of patient visitors.

Effective Monday, Memorial Hermann Health System began allowing one visitor per patient per day at its hospitals, including Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital at 17500 W. Grand Pkwy S. OakBend Medical Center, which has locations at 1705 Jackson St. and 22003 Southwest Fwy. in Richmond, announced last week that it is modifying its COVID-19 visitor policy.

According to a news release from OakBend, visitor access will now be restricted to one adult visitor (at least 18 years old) per patient per day between 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The new guidelines also include the following stipulations: – No visitors allowed on the COVID-19 unit as well as isolation patients until further notice. – The main lobby doors at the Jackson Street campus will remain closed after 5 p.m. The emergency room entrance will remain open 24 hours per day. – Williams Way and Wharton campuses are only open through the emergency room entrances until further notice.

The hospital said the decision comes as a result of weeks of research, executive team meetings, and assessment of the impact of COVID-19 hospitalwide as well as across the Greater Houston and Fort Bend communities.

“The executive team has taken all of these factors into consideration in order to ensure that we can continue to provide a healthy and safe working environment for not only our OakBend patients, but our staff and physicians,” the hospital said in a news release. OakBend Medical Center spokesperson Linda Drummond said the hospital had previously not been allowing any visitors unless it was for a patient on their deathbed. As of Monday, Fort Bend County health officials had reported 14,933 cases of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. At least 150 county residents have died from the disease, while 11,148 patients have recovered.

“OakBend is fully prepared to safely care for patients, and is equipped with both the resources, as well as staff, to fully support the revised visitor policy,” administrator Marilyn Phillips said. “OakBend always has the safety of our patients, physicians, and staff the number one priority.”

Memorial Hermann’s hospitals are now allowing one visitor per patient per day from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., as are TIRR Memorial Hermann Inpatient and Outpatient Medical Clinic and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy. Children’s Memorial Hermann will allow two visitors (18 and over) per patient per day.

Additional stipulations from the new policy include: – No overnight visitors allowed. – No visitors will be allowed for any patient in isolation. – Visitors may utilize hospital cafeterias and cafés. The applicable TIRR facility for Fort Bend County is Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Outpatient Center at 1111 Hwy. 6 #195.

“Very limited compassionate exceptions to the modified visitor policy will be made for areas including palliative care, supportive care, Hospice, NICU, pediatrics and labor & delivery, and will be managed by each facility,” the hospital system said in a news release. ”

Memorial Hermann continues to encourage the use of video chat programs on your personal device to visit with loved ones who cannot visit in person.