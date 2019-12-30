Area medical practice hires new physicians

OakBend Medical Group recently announced the addition of Dr. Titus Venyah and Dr. Harry Wong, both family physicians, to the practice in Richmond.

A native Houstonian, Wong earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas and a master’s degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He did his family practice residency at St. Mary’s/St. Elizabeth’s Hospitals in Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Venyah is a board-certified family medicine physician. He completed training in 2003 with the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine at Genesys Regional Medical Center in

Grand Blanc, Michigan. He has worked in primary care, hospital medicine, wound care, hospice/palliative care and geriatrics.

Prior to medicine, Venyah earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology and worked in cardiac rehabilitation, exercise training and nutrition.