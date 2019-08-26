Area men convicted of child sex crimes

Two Fort Bend County men will spend more than a decade behind bars after being convicted of illegal sexual conduct with minors.

Oluwafemi Otunbalogun of Missouri City was convicted of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact by a Fort Bend County jury July 16 and sentenced Aug. 7 to 15 years in prison. Meanwhile, Sugar Land resident Anthony Autrie Johnson was convicted on charges of Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact Aug. 12. Johnson was sentenced to 23 years in prison and will be eligible for parole.

“We are going to protect the children of Fort Bend County. And those that prey upon them will know that we are serious,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said in a news release. “Whether it’s human trafficking, internet predators, or whatever type of child abuse; we will aggressively pursue these charges – and justice. It is our job, our duty, our cause. Our future demands nothing less.”

Jessica Ramos and Tristyl McInnis of the district attorney’s office Child Abuse Division prosecuted both cases.

Prosecutors said the 50-year old Otunbalogun sexually abused his victim on multiple occasions over a six-month period when she was 16 years old. According to the district attorney’s office, the assaults took place at Otunbalogun’s Missouri City residence.

Houston Police Department Detective Mikki Stevens investigated the case, finding evidence prosecutors say showed Otunbalogun had recently brought the victim to the United States from Nigeria with the promise of a better life.

In the case of Johnson, the district attorney’s office said evidence revealed he had known the child he abused for a number of years. Prosecutors say testimony revealed that Johnson also threatened to sexually abuse her younger sibling.

Johnson was sentenced Aug. 12 by Fort Bend County Judge James Shoemake.