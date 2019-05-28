Area murder suspect remains on the run

Wilbert Outlaw II, 22, of Missouri City, was found dead in Stafford the morning of Jan. 1, 2018.

One of the suspects charged in his death, Giuseppe Briguglio, 20, is now on the run from authorities after police say he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor in February. Briguglio, who previously went on the run during the initial murder investigation, failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance in Fort Bend County’s 240th District Court on Feb. 4 and has been missing ever since.

Briguglio was charged with murder in connection with Outlaw’s death in January 2018 and indicted by a Fort Bend County Grand Jury three months later.

The victim’s father, William Outlaw, who has attended every court proceeding in the case, wants Briguglio back in custody.

“This man needs to be caught, apprehended and incarcerated, and I believe he is a clear and present danger to society,” Outlaw said. “He’s now flaunting the law by failing to come to court and stand trial.”

Outlaw II was discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018, after Stafford police were investigating reports of gunfire at the Estates of Fountain Lake apartments in Stafford. Police discovered a body in an apartment breezeway, which they later identified as Outlaw II.

According to Sgt. Michael Ramirez with the Stafford Police Department, its investigators along with investigators from the Texas Rangers tracked Briguglio and another suspect – Jessica Lynn Musante, who also was charged with murder and has her next court date June 7 – to a home in Ansonia, Conn., on Jan. 11, 2018, and arrested them the following day.

“The plan was executed and all occupants obeyed the orders to exit the residence through the front door,” Lt. Patrick Lynch with the Ansonia Police Department told The Connecticut Post.

Briguglio was later released on bail Aug. 11, 2018, with an ankle monitor. Reports from the Houston Chronicle said Briguglio had multiple incidents reported to the court while out on bail.

The first incident happened Sept. 7, 2018, when Briguglio allegedly failed to recharge his ankle monitor, which caused it to lose power, causing authorities to be unaware of his whereabouts for more than two hours.

Then, in a Feb. 1 incident, the Chronicle reported that Briguglio’s ankle monitor indicated a “strap alert,” which can indicate that the anklet’s strap has become separated from the ankle, according to a pretrial bond supervision report.

Investigators with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force confirmed the agency has taken the lead in the investigation, but declined to comment further for fear they would tip off Briguglio.

Outlaw said he believes Briguglio, who has ties to Fort Bend County, remains in the area.

“Anyone assisting him in any way can and should be charged with felony offenses of hindering apprehension and aiding and abetting a fugitive,” he said.

Briguglio was listed as a “Most Wanted” fugitive on the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers website May 15. In addition to the murder charge, Briguglio is also wanted for failure to obey a court order.

Anyone with information on Briguglio’s location is urged to call the Crime Stoppers’ anonymous hotline at (281) 342-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.