Area pest control company offering disinfection service

Amidst concerns about COVID-19, hand sanitizers and disinfectant products are flying off the shelves at area grocery stores – leaving residents in search of solutions.

One Richmond company has at least a temporary solution that it’s hoping will give residents peace of mind.

At Integrated Pest Management, its standard business involves general preventative pest control, termites, lawn and ornamental treatments, weed control, animal trapping and exclusions, in-home ant problems and commodity fumigation.

But in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in Fort Bend County – where nine people have tested positive for the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus – the company is offering another service to commercial and residential clients.

“We can come in and treat all the hard surfaces – doorknobs, faucets, etc. Basically, all the surfaces people may touch,” Integrated Pest Management General Manager Jeff McQueen said. “It’s not any sort of a long-term fix, but at least it’s helping in the solution.”

McQueen said he uses a product called Disinfectant Sanitizer Virucide, or DSV, a broad-spectrum disinfectant labeled to kill 31 strains of bacteria and 19 different viruses on hard surfaces. Service is open to any of the company’s residential or commercial customers.

“This is a product we’ve been using for a lot of years and situations. It’s a wonderful product to go in and sanitize these areas with,” he said. “It’s a service we’ve always offered, but with the coverage of the coronavirus, we decided to go ahead and make it a little more well-known to our customers.”

Local health officials have urged residents to clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched, along with keeping their hands clean and avoiding contact with people who appear to be sick.

McQueen said Integrated Pest Management customers can come into the store, located at 1118 E. Hwy 90A, to buy the DSV product themselves for home use. McQueen said he and his team can also train commercial janitorial services how to correctly apply it.

Since Fort Bend’s first coronavirus case was reported March 4 by Fort Bend Health & Human Services, McQueen said his company has serviced about a dozen homes and businesses with the DSV product.

“It’s only a temporary fix,” McQueen said. “But especially with how (disinfectants and hand sanitizers) have disappeared off the shelves over the last couple days, it gives people another tool to work with.”