Area playoff picture coming into focus

The playoff picture for area high school football teams has gained some clarity entering the final week of the regular season, with several local squads having already punched their ticket to the postseason.

Seven area teams have clinched playoff berths, including Stafford, which is playoff-bound for the first time since 2016. The Spartans (4-5, 4-1 District 12-4A Division I) have now reeled off four wins in their last five games, the latest a 31-6 victory Thursday over North Forest at Dyer Stadium. The Spartans will finish the regular season with a home game against Worthing at 7 p.m. Friday at Spartans’ Stadium.

Here is a district-by-district look at the playoff picture as it pertains to other area teams. There is enough drama remaining in Fort Bend ISD’s District 20-6A to keep fans interested this weekend:

District 20-6A

Travis (9-0, 6-0 district), Ridge Point (7-2, 5-1) and Elkins (7-2, 4-2), all of which scored at least 50 points in blowout wins last week, have secured three of the district’s four playoff berths. The fourth spot will go to either Austin (3-6, 3-3) or Bush (5-4, 3-3), which are tied for fourth place and take the field at the same time Thursday night.

Austin holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against Bush, by virtue of its 21-14 victory on Halloween, and can clinch a playoff berth with a win against Elkins or a Bush loss against undefeated Travis. In order for the Broncos to qualify, they need a win against Travis and a loss by the Bulldogs.

District 11-5A

Marshall (8-1, 6-1) can set its sights back on the state title game after clinching a playoff berth with a 68-7 victory over Northside last Friday night. Willowridge (6-3, 5-2) is also back in the postseason despite of 49-41 defeat at the hands of Manvel last week.

District 10-5A

Hightower (5-4, 4-2) is in the postseason as it has secured at least a share of third place despite a loss last week to Shadow Creek. The Hurricanes finish the regular season Thursday night against Foster (6-3, 4-2).

Below is last week’s area scoreboard and this week’s schedule.

Oct. 31

Stafford 31, North Forest 6

Austin 21, Bush 14

Shadow Creek 54, Hightower 9

Nov. 1

Manvel 49, Willowridge 41

Travis 51, Kempner 7

Elkins 54, Dulles 21

Marshall 68, Northside 7

Nov. 2

Ridge Point 55, Clements 7

This Week’s Games

Thursday

Elkins vs. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Travis vs. Bush, 6:30 p.m.

Hightower at Foster, 7 p.m.

Friday

Ridge Point vs. Dulles, 7 p.m.

Stafford vs. Worthing, 7 p.m.

Kempner vs. Clements, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Marshall vs. Madison, 1 p.m.

Willowridge vs. Sterling, 6 p.m.