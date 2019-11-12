Area powerhouses primed for playoffs

Many of Fort Bend County’s playoff-bound football teams ended the regular season on high notes last week, including three perennial contenders with their eyes fixed on the state-championship games in Arlington. In all, seven of the area’s playoff teams emerged victorious.

Travis (10-0, 7-0 District 20-6A) put the finishing touches on the school’s first undefeated regular season with a 21-10 victory Thursday against Bush. Eric Rodriguez and Kaelen Shankle rushed for one touchdown apiece for the Tigers, while Cameron Oliver snagged his sixth interception of the season.

Travis will clash with Katy Tompkins (9-1, 5-1), which finished second in District 19-6A and is ranked 20th in Class 6A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, in a first-round playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Mercer Stadium. Despite the loss, Bush (5-5, 3-4) snagged 20-6A’s final playoff spot and will face off against Katy Mayde Creek (8-2, 4-2) in the bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Stadium.

Meanwhile, Marshall (9-1, 7-1) took down Madison 68-0 Saturday afternoon at Mercer Stadium in a game that was decided by halftime. Quarterback Malik Hornsby accounted for four total touchdowns on the day as Marshall took a 49-0 lead into the break. Hornsby, who holds more than 20 major-college scholarship offers, finished the regular season with 33 total touchdowns (22 passing, 11 rushing) without throwing an interception.

The Buffaloes will open the playoffs against Port Neches-Groves at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hall Stadium.

Will Pendergrass threw two touchdown passes for Ridge Point (8-2, 6-1) as the Panthers dismantled Dulles 57-20 in their final tuneup for a heavyweight playoff battle this weekend. Ridge Point will take on Katy (10-0, 6-0), which won District 19-6A and is ranked No. 2 in 6A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium.

Other notable performances

Elkins dashed Austin’s playoff hopes with a 51-29 win Thursday night, its fifth win in six games. Derwin Cooks (155 yards, four touchdowns) was the star of the night on the ground for the Knights, while Jacory Lee (161 all-purpose yards, two receiving touchdowns) also had a big night. It was the second consecutive 100-yard game for Cooks to end the regular season after not eclipsing the century mark once during the team’s first eight games, while Lee finished the season with a team-leading six touchdown catches.

The Knights (8-2, 5-2) take on Katy Taylor (5-5, 3-3), which finished fourth in District 19-6A, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Stadium.

The Stafford Spartans (5-5, 5-1) finished off a strong second half of the season with a 28-0 win Friday night against Worthing. Churchill Williams (105 rushing yards, one touchdown) carried the load for the Spartans, who won five of their final six regular-season games. They will face Little Cypress-Mauriceville (5-4, 3-2) in a Class 4A Division I playoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Maddry Memorial Stadium in Channelview.

Ridge Point volleyball headed to regional quarters

State finalists last season, the Panthers (43-4) are scheduled to play a regional quarterfinal match against District 19-6A champion Cinco Ranch (35-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeler Fieldhouse in Sugar Land. Results will be posted online following the match.

Below is last week’s area scoreboard and this week’s bi-district playoff schedule.

Nov. 7

Elkins 51, Austin 29

Travis 21, Bush 10

Hightower 14, Foster 10

Nov. 8

Stafford 28, Worthing 0

Ridge Point 57, Dulles 20

Kempner 36, Clements 19

Nov. 9

WIllowridge 51, Sterling 48

Marshall 68, Madison 0

Bi-District Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class 6A Division II: Bush (5-5) at Katy Mayde Creek (8-2), 6:30 p.m., Legacy Stadium

Class 6A Division I: Katy Tompkins (9-1) at Travis (10-0), 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Friday

Class 6A Division I: Ridge Point (8-2) at Katy (10-0), 6:30 p.m., Legacy Stadium

Class 4A Division I: Stafford (5-5) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (5-5), 7 p.m., Maddry Memorial Stadium, Channelview

Class 5A Division II: Willowridge (7-3) at Crosby (5-4), 7:30 p.m., Cougar Stadium

Class 5A Division II: Port Neches-Groves (7-3) at Marshall (9-1), 7:30 p.m., Hall Stadium

Saturday

Class 5A Division I: Hightower (6-4) vs. Porter (9-1), 1 p.m., Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney

Class 6A Division II: Katy Taylor (5-5) at Elkins (8-2), 1 p.m., Hall Stadium