Area recovering well from Imelda impacts

Fort Bend County was largely spared from the damage caused by Tropical Storm Imelda, which brought torrential rainfall and flooding to the Houston area last week.

However, there were a few local impacts that had area residents on alert throughout the afternoon last Thursday as the rain poured down.

According to officials, the Brazos River rose about 4 feet, while Oyster Creek near Highway 6 peaked just shy of 74 feet. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office reported high water on Highway 36 in Rosenberg as well as in front of Wessendorf Middle School just off Highway 90, which was also closed for several hours Thursday near Rosenberg.

Lexington Drive in Sugar Land was impassable for a number of hours, while there momentary power outages in the area and roads behind Dulles High School rose several feet, stranding residents inside homes and gas stations. Fort Bend ISD, which began classes Thursday, cancelled them Thursday afternoon and closed all of its campuses Friday.

Reports of high water came in from New Territory Boulevard and Power Court in Sugar Land, according to the city’s Intelligent Transportation System website, as did reports of high water at the Highway 59 frontage road at the Brazos River. Sugar Land received between 4-5 inches of rain on average in a 24-hour period beginning Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, just outside the Star’s offices in Stafford, Bluebonnet Drive and Kirkwood Drive each had roughly two-hour windows where high water was reported.

Any residents whose property was damaged by the heavy rains can visit fbcoem.org/report-damage/ to fill out a form and make the county aware.