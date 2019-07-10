Area teachers foundation is set for kickoff luncheon

A retired teachers’ foundation serving multiple municipalities is readying for another year.

The Fort Bend-Harris Retired Educators (FBHRE) will kick off the 2019-20 school year with an “O Happy Day Luncheon” at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Sugar Land First United Methodist Church, 431 Eldridge Rd. FBHRE is the local unit for the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA).

Formed in 1953, TRTA is the largest retired educator organization in the country with more than 90,000 members who work together to improve retirement benefits for public school personnel. During the 83rd Texas Legislature session, TRTA helped to convince lawmakers to pass the first permanent cost-of-living increase since 2001. Senate Bill 1458 not only made the Texas Retirement System’s pension fund actuarially sound, but also provided a 3 percent annual raise to 200,000 public education retirees.

FBHRE members enjoy programs, community projects, social activities and staying updated on legislation that affects pensions, health care and more. Membership information is at http://www.localunits.org/FortBendHarris/.