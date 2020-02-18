Area teams advance in girls basketball playoffs

It was a banner start to the postseason for Fort Bend County’s girls basketball teams Monday as all teams in action lived to play another round.

Dulles and Bush each took down District 19-6A foes to advance in Class 6A playoffs, while Hightower continued its quest for a long-awaited state championship in Class 5A.

Making their third playoff appearance in four seasons under head coach Jay Simon, the Dulles Lady Vikings advanced to the 6A area round for the second straight year with a 47-43 victory over Katy Cinco Ranch at the Merrell Center in Katy.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for Dulles (22-9), the District 20-6A runner-up that has lost just once in 2020. After trailing 33-30 entering the final quarter, Dulles reeled off a 12-0 run to begin the period before holding off a late Lady Cougar rally.

If they advance to their first regional quarterfinal since the 2008-09 season, the Lady Vikings will need to take down 6A powerhouse Cypress Creek on Thursday. The Lady Cougars (36-0), third in the latest state rankings compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, dismantled Lamar 91-22 on Monday night.

Dulles wasn’t alone among District 20-6A teams staying alive in postseason play as Bush rebounded from a late-season stumble to win its first-round matchup.

The Lady Broncos (20-13) avenged last season’s bi-district loss to Katy with a 54-39 victory over the Lady Tigers at Paetow High School to reach the area round for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Bush raced out to a 15-6 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Broncos advanced to face the winner of Houston Memorial and Heights, which tipped off Tuesday night after publication.

Also scheduled to play Tuesday were 20-6A champion Ridge Point (26-7) as well as Travis (14-13).

Fresh off a run to the state semifinals last season, the Hightower Lady Hurricanes (28-6) defeated Houston Sterling in 5A playoff action on Monday.

Hightower has now won at least one playoff game in 13 consecutive seasons and is seeking its third trip to the state tournament under head coach Deborah Mize. The ninth-ranked Lady Hurricanes face an area-round bout with Barbers Hill (32-4), which defeated Texas City on Monday.