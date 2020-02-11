Area teams battling for playoff berths

The race is on for the coveted final playoff spots in boys’ district action, and multiple area high school basketball teams are still clinging to postseason hope.

Entering the final three games of the regular season, the Elkins Knights and Dulles Vikings are duking it out for the fourth and final playoff berth in District 20-6A. Whichever team comes out with the berth will have earned it in a grueling district that features three teams with at least 20 victories.

Elkins (18-12, 6-5 district) sits in the driver’s seat with a two-game edge over the Vikings and has pushed its way into the playoff conversation with four consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Dulles (10-17, 4-7) must win out and hope for the Knights to lose out if they want a playoff berth. Elkins can sew up the final playoff spot with a victory when the teams square off Friday night.

Elsewhere around the area in District 24-5A, Willowridge (14-17, 5-8) and Marshall (16-15, 5-8) remained within striking distance of District 24-5A’s final playoff spot entering the season’s final week. Entering their head-to-head matchup Tuesday night, both teams were two games behind fourth-place Manvel (19-11, 7-6) with three games remaining.

Ridge Point, Travis and Bush have already claimed 20-6A’s top three playoff slots.

The Hightower Hurricanes (25-5, 12-1 district) will also be in the postseason. They are ranked third in the latest Class 5A rankings compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Stafford (24-9, 8-0) claimed the District 25-4A title with a win over Needville Feb. 4 and has risen to 17th in the TABC’s most recent 4A rankings.

On the girls’ side, the Travis Lady Tigers (14-13, 7-6) claimed District 20-6A’s fourth and final playoff spot by taking down Austin on Feb. 4. Three players scored in double digits in the win, led by Savanna Smith’s 26-point effort. It was the eighth time Smith has scored at least 20 points in a game this season.

Ridge Point, Dulles and Bush had previously claimed playoff spots, as had the Hightower Lady Hurricanes. The Lady Hurricanes are seventh in the TABC’s most recent rankings.

Below are the results of last week’s games involving area teams.

BOYS

Feb. 4

Willowridge 51, Lamar Consolidated 44

Stafford 54, Needville 25

Hightower 77, Marshall 44

Ridge Point 51, Bush 45

Travis 64, Austin 41

Elkins 83, Kempner 39

Dulles 43, Clements 37

Feb. 7

Dulles 53, Kempner 39

Elkins 59, Bush 47

Ridge Point 63, Travis 47

Stafford 68, Royal 49

Shadow Creek 83, Marshall 37

Foster 70, Willowridge 58

GIRLS

Feb. 4

Travis 67, Austin 47

Ridge Point 58, Bush 42

Dulles 68, Clements 43

Elkins 63, Kempner 36

Hightower 71, Marshall 31

Needville 56, Stafford 49 (2OT)

Lamar Consolidated 65, Willowridge 49

Feb. 7

Ridge Point 55, Travis 36

Dulles 60, Kempner 37

Shadow Creek 60, Marshall 30

Royal 71, Stafford 30