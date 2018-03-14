Area tennis players earn statewide recognition

The USTA Texas Section recognized several Houston area players and a local tennis facility for their contributions and volunteer activities to the sport at its annual meeting and awards banquet at Horseshoe recently.

Ted Erck, Houston Tennis Association president, his wife Dayna and their son Peyton were named Family of the Year by the nonprofit organization because of their promotion and support of tennis.

Sammy Giammalva, Jr., owner of Giammalva Racquet Club in Spring, received the Lloyd Sessions Educational Award for his role in developing junior tennis in Texas.

Peter Farrell, director of tennis at Willow Fork Country Club, was the W.T. Caswell Service Award winner, given for his valuable volunteer contributions to the growth and development of tennis in Texas.

The Julius Zinn Senior Service Award went to Tony DeSantis of Missouri City for his contributions for the betterment and furtherance of senior activities.

Joyce Lewis of Houston received the Senior Spirit of Texas Award earlier in the year. This award is given to a man and a woman who exemplify the qualities of sportsmanship, enthusiasm, conditioning, resourcefulness and cooperative spirit for the betterment and furtherance of senior activities.

The Downtown Club at the Met was named the Member Organization of the Year.