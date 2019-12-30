Area theft suspects arrested

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests in an 18-month-long investigation into stolen tractors and heavy equipment.

Nelsin White, 33, of Needville and Erik Jackson, 32, of Rosenberg were arrested and charged with third-degree felony theft on Dec. 17. According to a news release from FBCSO, that’s when detectives allege the pair was attempting to take stolen property out of the county.

Police say the investigation has led to the recovery of some of the stolen property, and items have been subsequently returned to their owners. The two suspects and others are allegedly responsible for more than $350,000 worth of stolen equipment within southwest and central regions of Texas, according to the FBSCO.

Over the last 18 months, numerous tractors and heavy equipment have been stolen in Fort Bend County and surrounding counties, with much of it discovered to have been sold by members of a theft ring to unsuspecting buyers, according to police.

Jackson and White are in the Fort Bend County jail on $150,000 bond. At the time of their arrests, both suspects were out on bond for pending felony charges in neighboring counties. White was out on bond for a felony burglary of a habitation charge in Jackson County, while Jackson was out on bond for a felony theft charge in Austin County.

Anyone who may have purchased equipment from either suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Hartfield at 281-341-4699.