Area vehicle burglary suspect still at large

Stafford police are searching for a man they say stole items out of a vehicle at an area apartment complex last month.

According to a news release from the Stafford Police Department, officers responded to a report of a burglary of a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Fountain Lake Drive early May 20.

Police say the victim told them several items were stolen from the vehicle, including the victim’s credit cards. Detectives were later able to locate security camera footage of a business in Houston where one of the victim’s credit cards was used, according to the release.

Stafford police identified the suspect as a black male between 19 and 22 years old who was last seen on surveillance video footage wearing a blue Brigham Young University jacket and driving a newer model, white Toyota 4-runner.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or his whereabouts is encouraged to call SPD at 281-261-3950 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281 342-8477. Online tips can be submitted at fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/.