Area YMCA locations reopening June 1 in limited capacity

Amenities at several YMCA locations throughout the Greater Houston area, including two in Fort Bend County, will resume operations in a limited capacity on June 1.

Outdoor group exercise, lap swimming, summer day/teen camp and childcare for essential workers will reopen to the public at the Fort Bend Family YMCA, located at 4433 Cartwright Rd. in Missouri City. The T.W. Davis YMCA at 911 Thompson Rd. in Richmond will reopen for summer day and teen camps through Sept. 1.

All centers will comply with orders and safety recommendations set forth by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local officials, according to a news release from the YMCA of Greater Houston. During the initial reopening phase, safety measures to be implemented include, but are not limited to:

There should be 10-12 feet between outdoor exercise participants

Chemical checks conducted in aquatic environments every hour, sanitizing pool decks daily and regularly cleaning touchable surfaces

Members will be required to register for classes online and check-in upon arrival

Members are encouraged to wear facemasks while checking in and waiting for their activity to begin, and a majority of staff will be required to wear facemasks

Lockers, showers and changing facilities will not be available, but toilet facilities will be available for use

Community water fountains and bottle fillers will be closed

Members should bring their own towel and yoga mat, and will be temperature checked upon entry

Rules for summer camps will include: