Arrest made in 1999 Stafford murder case

A man wanted for a murder committed in Stafford nearly 19 years ago was arrested last week in North Carolina and awaits extradition to Fort Bend County.

Apolinar Tejeda, who is suspected in the shooting death of his wife, Rosa Liberato, was arrested Aug. 14 through a multi-agency manhunt that involved several agencies in North Carolina, including Homeland Security Investigations, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Kannapolis Police Department, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Oct. 13, 1999, at approximately 7 a.m., the Stafford Police Department was dispatched to Aramark, which is located at 10110 Cash Road, in reference to a death investigation. A woman was found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot by a co-worker arriving to work.

The decedent was later identified as Liberato, 46, who was an Aramark employee at the business to begin her shift for the day. A medical examination determined that Liberato’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A lengthy and detailed investigation conducted by the Stafford Criminal Investigations Division developed Tejeda as a suspect, and led to the issuance of an arrest warrant in 2004, but it appeared that Tejeda fled the Houston area after his wife’s death. Tejeda is believed to have been traveling around the United States and Mexico using multiple aliases to hide his identity and avoid law enforcement.

New information surfaced this month about the possible whereabouts of Tejeda led law enforcement agencies locate and arrest Tejeda in North Carolina.