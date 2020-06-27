Arrest made in area animal cruelty investigation

More than six months after a dog was found shot in the head at a Richmond park, authorities have arrested a man suspected of being involved in the incident.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson said 33-year-old Timothy Holloway has been charged with third-degree felony cruelty to non-livestock animals after allegedly shooting a 10-year-old Shepherd Terrier named Clarence. Holloway was the dog’s owner at the time of the incident, according to Thompson.

Holloway faces 2-10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted. He was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Thompson said the dog was found at Harlem Road Park in Richmond locked up in a cage with gunshot wounds to his face on Dec. 21, 2019, after a resident contacted the county’s animal services department. Authorities estimate the dog had been locked up at the park for at least 12 hours prior to his discovery.

Clarence has since recovered, and is now in training to be a support dog for Fort Bend ISD students.

“In Fort Bend County, we love our pets. They are there for a reason, and we are not going to tolerate any kind of cruelty to these animals,” County Judge KP George said. “Even though they cannot defend themselves, we will continue to fight for them.”