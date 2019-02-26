Arrows spear SaberCats 44-27

Max Tacket of the Houston SaberCats runs the ball Friday against the Toronto Arrows during a rugby match at Constellation Field. The Arrows (2-2) scored five total tries to hand Houston (1-2) their second consecutive loss, 44-27. Houston fly-half Sam Windsor lead The SaberCats in scoring with 12 points. The win and the bonus point places the Arrows in fourth place in the league tables with 12 total points while the SaberCats’ six total points leaves them in eighth place. The SaberCats will look to get back on track March 2 when they host Rugby United New York (2-1). (Photo by Rhonda Currie)