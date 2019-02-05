Associate judge sworn in

John Millard is sworn in as associate judge in the 328th District Court by Judge Walter G. Armatys, while his 91-year-old mother, Frances Millard, looks on. At the swearing in ceremony, Judge Millard was assisted in the tradition of “robing” by his mother and Debra, his wife of 29 years. In honor of the occasion, Millard wore the judicial robe worn by his father, Judge Richard Millard. Millard took the oath of office in a private ceremony on Jan. 2. Public investiture was conducted at the Fort Bend Justice Center on Jan. 23. (Submitted photo)