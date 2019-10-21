Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Astros top Yankees, advance to World Series

by Leave a Comment

The Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve gets a hit in the first inning of Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Altuve was named the 2019 ALCS Most Valuable Player after his walk-off, two-run home run that gave the Astros a 4-2 win that clinched the series. He posted a .348 average with three RBIs, four walks and a team-high six runs scored. The Astros will host the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *