Astros top Yankees, advance to World Series October 21, 2019 by Staff Reports Leave a Comment The Houston Astros' Jose Altuve gets a hit in the first inning of Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Altuve was named the 2019 ALCS Most Valuable Player after his walk-off, two-run home run that gave the Astros a 4-2 win that clinched the series. He posted a .348 average with three RBIs, four walks and a team-high six runs scored. The Astros will host the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Joe Southern)
