Atlantic League expands into North Carolina

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) last week announced its approval of High Point Baseball, Inc. for the operation of an Atlantic League membership beginning in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome High Point, N.C., to the Atlantic League in 2019,” said League President Rick White. “The High Point community has made significant progress toward hosting Atlantic League baseball. The club will occupy a new state-of-the-art ballpark, which will be the centerpiece of a High Point downtown redevelopment project. An ownership group named High Point Baseball, Inc. has been officially launched and approved by the league.”

High Point Baseball, Inc. was unanimously approved for League membership by the Atlantic League’s Board of Directors last week. The ballclub is scheduled to begin Atlantic League play commencing with the 2019 championship season and is slated to host its home games in a ballpark built to League specifications. Further details regarding the High Point club will be made at a later date.

The Atlantic League will begin its 21st season of play on Thursday, April 26, in York, Pa. when the defending champion York Revolution host the Lancaster Barnstormers. The league’s other six clubs will open the season on Friday, April 27, as the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs host the Long Island Ducks in Waldorf, Md., the Sugar Land Skeeters face the New Britain Bees in Sugar Land, and the Somerset Patriots welcome the Road Warriors to Bridgewater, N.J. The Road Warriors is a traveling team created to fill in the gap between the folding of the Bridgeport Bluefish at the end of last season and the start of the new High Point team next season.