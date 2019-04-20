Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Atlantic League teams

Liberty Division

 

 

 

 

High Point Rockers

BB&T Point Ballpark

214 Lindsay Street

High Point, NC 27262

Capacity: 4,000+

Phone: (336) 888-1000

Web: www.highpointbaseball.com

Manager: Jamie Keefe

First year: 2019

Championships: 0

 

Long Island Ducks

Bethpage Ballpark

3 Court House Drive

Central Islip, NY 11722

Capacity: 6,002

Phone: (631) 940-3825

Web: www.liducks.com

Manager: Wally Backman

First year: 2000

Championships: 2004, 2012, 2013

 

New Britain Bees

New Britain Stadium

230 John Karbonic Way

New Britain, CT 06051

Capacity: 6,146

Phone: (860) 826-2337

Web: www.nbbees.com

Manager: Mauro Gozzo

First year: 2016

Championships: 0

 

Somerset Patriots

TD Bank Ballpark

1 Patriots Park

Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Capacity: 6,100

Phone: (908) 252-0700

Web: www.somersetpatriots.com

Manager: Brett Jodie

First year: 1998

Championships: 2001, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2015

 

Freedom Division

 

Lancaster Barnstormers

Clipper Magazine Stadium

650 North Prince Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Capacity: 6,219+

Phone: (717) 509-4487

Web: www.lancasterbarnstormers.com

Manager: Ross Peeples

First year: 2005

Championships: 2006, 2014

 

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Regency Furniture Stadium

11765 St. Linus Drive

Waldorf, MD 20602

Capacity: 5,200

Phone: (301) 638-9788

Web: www.somdbluecrabs.com

Manager: Stan Cliburn

First year: 2008

Championships: 0

 

Sugar Land Skeeters

Constellation Field

Capacity: 7,500

1 Stadium Drive

Sugar Land, TX 77498

Phone: (281) 240-4487

www.sugarlandskeeters.com

Manager: Pete Incaviglia

First year: 2012

Championships: 2016, 2018

 

York Revolution

PeoplesBank Park

5 Brooks Robinson Way

York, PA 17401

Capacity: 7,312

Phone: (717) 801-4487

Web: www.yorkrevolution.com

Manager: Mark Mason

First year: 2007

Championships: 2010, 2011, 2017

