Atlantic League teams

Liberty Division
High Point Rockers
BB&T Point Ballpark
214 Lindsay Street
High Point, NC 27262
Capacity: 4,000+
Phone: (336) 888-1000
Web: www.highpointbaseball.com
Manager: Jamie Keefe
First year: 2019
Championships: 0
Long Island Ducks
Bethpage Ballpark
3 Court House Drive
Central Islip, NY 11722
Capacity: 6,002
Phone: (631) 940-3825
Web: www.liducks.com
Manager: Wally Backman
First year: 2000
Championships: 2004, 2012, 2013
New Britain Bees
New Britain Stadium
230 John Karbonic Way
New Britain, CT 06051
Capacity: 6,146
Phone: (860) 826-2337
Web: www.nbbees.com
Manager: Mauro Gozzo
First year: 2016
Championships: 0
Somerset Patriots
TD Bank Ballpark
1 Patriots Park
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Capacity: 6,100
Phone: (908) 252-0700
Web: www.somersetpatriots.com
Manager: Brett Jodie
First year: 1998
Championships: 2001, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2015
Freedom Division
Lancaster Barnstormers
Clipper Magazine Stadium
650 North Prince Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
Capacity: 6,219+
Phone: (717) 509-4487
Web: www.lancasterbarnstormers.com
Manager: Ross Peeples
First year: 2005
Championships: 2006, 2014
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Regency Furniture Stadium
11765 St. Linus Drive
Waldorf, MD 20602
Capacity: 5,200
Phone: (301) 638-9788
Web: www.somdbluecrabs.com
Manager: Stan Cliburn
First year: 2008
Championships: 0
Sugar Land Skeeters
Constellation Field
Capacity: 7,500
1 Stadium Drive
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Phone: (281) 240-4487
www.sugarlandskeeters.com
Manager: Pete Incaviglia
First year: 2012
Championships: 2016, 2018
York Revolution
PeoplesBank Park
5 Brooks Robinson Way
York, PA 17401
Capacity: 7,312
Phone: (717) 801-4487
Web: www.yorkrevolution.com
Manager: Mark Mason
First year: 2007
Championships: 2010, 2011, 2017
