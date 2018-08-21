Auditions open for Fort Bend Boys Choir

If a boy has a talent and desire to sing, he should audition for the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas for its 37th concert season.

Many opportunities exist for young boys with an unchanged voice to audition for this nonprofit boy choir organization. They need to be at least 8 years of age or going into the third grade. Life change happens when boys participate in music.

The Fort Bend Boys Choir offers a quality music education for young boys and currently, its is holding auditions by special appointment so parents are encouraged to fill out an online audition form on the website at www.fbbctx.org. Boys who pass the audition start the 2018 fall season in late August, with weekly rehearsals on Thursday evenings from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, 3900 Lexington Blvd.

Scholarships and payment plans are available as well as carpool assistance for choir families. Call the Fort Bend Boys Choir office at 281-240-3800 for more information about the organization and to make a special audition appointment. For boys ages 6 and 7, inquire about the choir’s Music Magic program for young boys, starting at the beginning of October.