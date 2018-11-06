Austin High School teacher wins ACS chemistry award

Teacher Lindsey Wilson of Stephen F. Austin High School was awarded the 2018 Thomas Aczel Award for Outstanding High School Chemistry.

The award, presented by American Chemical Society (ACS), recognizes meritorious performance in the teaching of chemistry in a high school. Wilson has been a teacher at Austin High School since 2010. She grew up in Sugar Land and graduated from Clements High School.

She has a bachelor of science biology from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a master of science education from the University of Houston. She enjoys spending time with my husband, Matt Wilson, also a teacher at Austin High School, and their dogs doing a myriad of activities including trivia, movies, and traveling in their RV, when she is not preparing lessons that stimulate, challenge and inspire her students in chemistry and related sciences.

Wilson has set the standard for teaching with her willingness to keep up-to-date in the field, her unusually effective methods of presentation, and her involvement in extracurricular work in chemistry, like Science Olympiad.

“I am truly honored to win the Thomas Aczel Award,” she said. “It is wonderful to be recognized for the work that I love to do”.

Houston’s section of ACS’s high school teaching award was renamed to honor the memory of Dr. Thomas Aczel, a former chair of the section who had a particular interest in the subject. It was initially funded by contributions made by friends and colleagues in his memory and is now supported directly by Houston’s ACS. For more information about the Thomas Aczel Award for Outstanding High School Chemistry Teaching, visit acsghs.wildapricot.org/aczelaward.