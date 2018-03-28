Austin rallies late to beat Travis 10-3

Trailing 3-1 and down to their last three outs, the Austin Bulldogs’ first nine batters in the top of the seventh inning reached base and scored to pull out a 10-3 victory.

With only four hits up to that point, the Bulldogs first three hitters singled. They were followed by an error, a walk, two hit-batsmen, another error, and then a three-run home run by Brandon Miller to make the score 10-3.

Jonah Augustine and Porter Cox each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Nick Hill pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on seven hits. Hill struck out three and walked just one batter.

“I usually don’t walk very many people at all. That’s kind of my thing. I don’t like giving bases away,” Hill said. “I threw my fastball a lot tonight and was able to keep it down. I threw a slider a little bit tonight, and I also threw a few split fingers that got me some ground balls.”

Sammy Faltine had a single and a double for Travis and pitched five innings allowing just three hits and one run while striking out eight. Blake Turney had two singles, and Heath Cook contributed two runs-batted-in.

“Our kids came out and battled and they just never quit. That’s the best thing about it. I’m really proud of the way they played and the fact they never quit,” Austin assistant coach Jim Tucker said.

Until this game, the seniors on the Austin team were 0-11 against Travis, going back to junior high school games.

“This is the first time our seniors have ever beaten Travis on any level, from junior high until now,” Austin coach Randy Ursery said. “Tonight, is how the district has been playing so far. I told the kids that this was a great win, but we were three outs away from losing. We can’t lose our perspective and get all full of ourselves. We’ve got Ridge Point and Dulles coming up, and they are as good as anyone in the area. It’s a great win, and we will have the weekend to enjoy it, but on Monday it’s back to the grind. We can’t be complacent against Ridge Point.”