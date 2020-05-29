Authorities say Precinct 4 deputy constable killed by friendly fire

A Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable died Friday morning after being accidentally shot by a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Sienna Plantation, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said three of its deputies and the victim, identified as Caleb Rule, were called to a home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend in Missouri City around 1:45 a.m. Friday. According to FBCSO, one of its deputies mistook Rule for an intruder while clearing the house and shot him in the chest.

Rule was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died, according to police.

“This is a somber day for the entire law enforcement community here in Fort Bend County,” said Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls, the twin brother of Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Troy Nehls declined to identify the sheriff’s deputy who shot Rule. A joint investigation by the FBCSO, Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and Texas Rangers is ongoing.

Troy Nehls said it is common practice for FBCSO and the constable’s offices to respond to the same scenes as they operate on the same radio system. Authorities said it is not yet clear as to whether there was a verbal exchange prior to shots being fired.

“We are heartbroken over this,” Troy Nehls said in a news release. “We are praying for everyone involved.”

Rule, 37, is survived by his wife, Eden, and four children ranging in age from 13-18. His oldest daughter is set to graduate high school Friday night, and Trever Nehls characterized him as “a family man, a devoted husband and father” who spoke often of his love for his family.

Rule had been with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office since September 2019 and previously served 14 years with the Missouri City Police Department.

“Caleb was a well-liked, dedicated law enforcement officer. He was a mentor and friend to many,” said Sgt. Christina Resendez, Rule’s first line supervisor with the constable’s office. “It’s a great loss, and he will be greatly missed.”