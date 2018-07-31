Back to school events happening this month

The following are some of the back to school activities taking place in August in Fort Bend County:

Sugar Land Heritage Foundation Friends Back to School Social

The Sugar Land Foundation Heritage Friends will host a member event on Aug. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sugar Land Heritage Museum, 198 Kempner St. in Sugar Land. The “Back to School Social: Then and Now” program features talks that include:

· Lakeview 100 years with Chuck Kelly

· Company Town Years and Going Forward with Dr. Wayne Emerson

· Memoirs of Teaching with Rita Drabek and Mary Willis

· What’s New at Fort Bend ISD with Grayle James, FBISD Trustee

“We are very excited to host our second social in the new museum space. Becoming a Heritage Friend is sharing history of the past and making new history together, connecting then and now,” said Daphne Ring, Heritage Friends Chair.

The Heritage Friends host three socials annually and are free for members. Guests are welcome with a $20 donation. Heritage Friends memberships are available for $55 per person and $100 for any two new members. The membership can be paid online or at the socials and is tax deductible. To RSVP, email kim@slheritage.org.

Back-to-School Bash for children with I/DD

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, children up to age 21 with an intellectual or developmental disability are invited to the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center’s Sensory Friendly Hour (9-10 a.m.) A free family of four pass is available to a child with I/DD, whose parents RSVP by Aug. 7 to kaxtell@arcoffortbend.org.

Strategies for a Successful Back-to-School

The parent support group for parents of children with an intellectual or developmental disability will hold a “Strategies for a Successful Back-to-School” session on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at The Arc of Fort Bend County, 123 Brooks St., Sugar Land.

Measure Up 4 Kids

The Fort Bend Women’s Center is holding a school supply drive for children in the program. Sschool supplies, uniforms and shoes are needed for the new school year. To donate or to participate in the Measure Up 4 Kids program, visit www.fbwc.org/get-involved/back-2-school/

YMCA Operation Backpack, donations drop-off

Residents are asked to purchase school supplies and a backpack and drop them at a YMCA or participating businesses by Aug. 12. Drop off locations include: Fort Bend Family YMCA, 4433 Cartwright Road, Missouri City; T.W. Davis Family YMCA, 911 Thompson Hwy., Richmond; First Colony Christian Church, 4141 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land; First Choice ER locations throughout Fort Bend County; Ashley Home Store, 16762 Highway 59 South, and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, 17500 West Grand Parkway South, Sugar Land. Requested supplies include backpacks, composition books, No. 2 pencils, white index cards, pencil bags, boxed crayons, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, graph paper, assorted colored construction paper, glue sticks, rulers with centimeters and inches, kid-friendly scissors and folders with pockets and brads. For a complete list of items requested, visit: https://patch.com/texas/sugarland/ymca-operation-backpack-drop-locations-sugar-land.

Operation Back Pack Drop

Love and Unity Works is sponsoring its 5th Annual Operation Back Pack Drop

Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Fellowship of Love Church, 10223 Clodine Road, Richmond. Free backpacks, gift cards, haircuts, workshops, moonwalks and more. You must pre-register by visiting https://obpd2018.eventbrite.com or calling 281-497-1971.