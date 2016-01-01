Barfield goes to the Red Sox as Skeeters struggle

By Joe Southern

Jeremy Barfield got the call he’s been waiting for last week when the Boston Red Sox purchased his contract from the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Last year’s MVP for both the team and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is now with the Portland (Maine) Sea Dogs, the AA affiliate for the Red Sox. The news was first announced Thursday by Barfield on social media.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in affiliated ball I can’t believe I’m getting another shot. What’s up @redsox Nation? Thrilled to be here. Can’t forget about my @sugarlandskeeters Skeeters family and all they’ve done for me the last few years. Thanks for helping me get my career back on track. Forever grateful,” he said.

He told the Fort Bend Star that, “It’s going very well.”

“I just want to say thanks (to the fans) for the continued support and hopefully I can make the most out of this opportunity with Boston,” he said.

That same day, the Skeeters lost pitcher Felipe Paulino, whose contract was purchased by Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican Baseball League.

As for the Skeeters, things aren’t going well. Coming off a brutal schedule that saw them play three doubleheaders in a week, the Skeeters went 1-5 last week and as of Monday night were 19-19 and 2.5 games behind the Lancaster Barnstormers (21-16) in the Freedom Division.

They began last week with a 10-8 loss to league-leading Somerset Patriots (24-14) and then got swept by the Patriots in a doubleheader on Tuesday 6-3 and then 5-3 in a rain delayed game that did not end until after midnight.

After a two-day break, the Skeeters hit the road where they beat the York Revolution (14-22) 7-1 but then lost the next two 5-4 and 3-1 before getting Memorial Day off. They were scheduled to play three games at the Long Island Ducks (18-19) followed by three at Somerset and three more at Lancaster before returning to Constellation Field on June 9 for a six-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (19-18).

Transactions

Manager Gary Gaetti has been busy with transactions. Most notable to losing Barfield and Paulino, he acquired infielder Ryan Jackson, who played with the St. Louis Cardinals, and pitcher Julio DePaula from York for a player to be named later.

Lance Zawadzki was placed on the disabled list and Zech Zinicola came off the list. Four players were released to make the league’s cut down deadline.

They were Travis Ballew, Derrick Pyles, Kyle Drabek, and Cameron Stanton.

Skeeter of the Week

Andy Wilkins hit three home runs and a pair of doubles last week to earn Skeeter of the Week honors. For the season he is hitting .292 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs.