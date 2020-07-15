Beasley man suspected in area shooting

Police are searching for a Fort Bend County man suspected of being involved in the shooting death of a man in Wallis over the weekend.

According to the Wallis Police Department, police have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Heriberto Silva, who is said to have been living in the Beasley area of Fort Bend County, in connection with the incident.

Wallis PD said a suspect entered a property in the 6600 block of Guyler Street in Wallis around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, approaching the male victim and allegedly shooting him once. The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a grey or silver sedan and is suspected of being armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact Austin County Crime Stoppers at 979-865-2949.