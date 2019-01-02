Bel Furniture furnishes home of woman who lost house in fire

Local Sugar Land resident and orchestra teacher of 22 years, Ann Victor, lost her home at Grants Lakes in an eight-alarm fire in October.

She lost nearly everything, but was able to save her prized cellos, that are currently under repair, and two of her three cats. The very next day she also had to go for an emergency back surgery. Without a place to recover or any of her personal items, Victor was sent back to a place of absolute devastation.

With the help of friends, students and school family members, Victor has been able to get back on her feet in a one bedroom apartment, but without any furnishings. She has also recovered enough to accompany her Stephen F. Austin High School orchestra class to a national clinic in Chicago. Before her departure on this school trip, Bel Furniture completed Victor’s home furnishing needs by providing tables, chairs and a recliner, along with a few decor items.