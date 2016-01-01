Bellaire mobility project ribbon cutting
Fort Bend County officials gathered for the Bellaire Mobility Project Ribbon-Cutting ceremony on Dec. 19. The ribbon cutting marks the completion of the four-lane concrete boulevard from Parkway Lakes Lane to Lakehead Lane completing the missing links for the four-lane boulevard from Grand Mission Boulevard to Grand Parkway. County Judge Bob Hebert said, “This Bellaire Boulevard project is now open and provides for unimpeded traffic flow from FM 1464 through the Grand Parkway and on west to FM 723.” Pictured from the left are Mark Dessens, Schaumburg Polk; Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls; Precinct 4 Commissioner James Patterson; County Judge Bob Hebert; Jon Strange; Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers; Wesley Crawford, Fort Bend County Engineering; Tom Pinchback, Commissioner Precinct 3 Office; Patrick Ross, R.G. Miller Engineers; Amber Forrest, R.G. Miller Engineers; and Sam Moore, Allgood Construction Co.