Best in the West returns to raise funds for Arc of Fort Bend

Before you carve the turkey this Thanksgiving, join The Arc of Fort Bend County’s “Best in the West” 38th annual fundraiser.

The tradition of endless top auction action, socializing, and a good time is Saturday, Nov. 19 at the George Ranch arena. Over 600 auction items will be available to the highest bidder in either a live, silent or bid board auction. Front row Texans tickets will be up for bid and a trip to Lake Las Vegas is also up for grabs. New to the live auction is a private flight departing Sugar Land to Biloxi, Miss., with a stay at the incredible Beau Rivage waterfront resort and casino.

“Our auctions always have something for everyone. The King Ranch hunt is always a big auction item but with the silent auction and our ‘Ace In The Hole’ bid board; you will find trips, rounds of golf and holiday décor…the shopping is astounding,” says Co-Chairperson, Jo Ann Stevens.

She is quick to add, “The evening is a great style to kick off the holidays and have a grand time helping a great cause.”

A ticket will include a barbecue dinner provided by the Swinging Door, all time favorite musical hits by The Triumphs and all the shopping action one can handle. Doors open at 6 p.m. Co-chairman, Commissioner James Patterson, will be behind the microphone and the bidding, as he will serve as the night’s auctioneer.

The evening benefits the Arc of Fort Bend County, a privately funded, non-profit organization that assists individuals with intellectual and related developmental disabilities.

“Families depend on the services and the opportunities the Arc offers. With funding and finances being limited, the Arc also serves as an advocate for these families,” says board member Jenny Gortney. Educational, housing, and employment specialist services are just a few of the programs provided by the Arc of Fort Bend County.

The Best in the West is being made possible by the generosity and underwriting of Prosperity Bank. For ticket or table information, visit arcoffortbend.org.