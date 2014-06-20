BETTY JO MOON WEAVER

JANUARY 20, 1929 • SEPTEMBER 18, 2016

Obituary for Betty Jo Weaver

Betty Jo Moon Weaver was born January 20, 1929 in Roxton, Texas near the city of Paris, Texas, and passed to glory on September 18, 2016. She was one of eight children born to Lula Pearl Fleming and James Bentley Moon. She is survived by her sister, Thelma Bowden, of Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill (J. W.) Duncan, and by her second husband, Warren Weaver, and by her grandsons, Stephen Kirk Little and Michael Kirk Little, and by her step-daughter, Dottie Childs.

Betty gave her children a true Christian foundation for their lives by her example and her love for the Lord and His work. Bill and Betty raised their family in Jacinto City, Texas, where Betty became the mother of four children and worked for the city water department. After marrying Warren Weaver in 1968, she moved to Missouri City. Each brought four children to the family, making a total of eight between the ages of 3 and 22. Betty worked for the Missouri City water department and then for Memorial Radiology, from which she retired after 28 years of service. She and Warren enjoyed traveling, singing with the Silver Tones, and being with their children and grandchildren. After 38 years of marriage, she was beside Warren through his battle with cancer until the end. Later, she married Eddie Ammons, whom the family had known for decades. She found great pleasure being welcomed into Eddie’s family with their gatherings and activities. Eddie and Betty enjoyed spending much of their time traveling and attending bluegrass music festivals. When her health and memory began to fail, Optimum Personal Care became her new home and the staff became like a second family, where she was loved and embraced until her death.

Those who celebrate her life and mourn her passing include: Eddie Ammons; Bill & Carol Duncan, with their daughter Jenny Morrison, mother of Lotus Morrison and Rosie Morrison; Charlotte & Danny Little, with their son, Christopher Little and daughter, Catherine Little; Sandy & Steve Badeaux, with their children Travis Badeaux, Allison Badeaux, Andy & Stephanie Badeaux, parents of Case, Graham, and Audrey Badeaux; Charles Duncan with his daughter Lauren Duncan; Leroy Weaver; Willie & Jackie Weaver, with their daughter, Tiffany McGuire, mother of Zachary McGuire, their son, Michael Weaver, Christopher & Maura Weaver, parents of Kylee, Anthony (A.J) , Melissa, and their daughter, Megan Weaver; Suzie & Bobby Brady, with their children Christine Laird, Andrew Brady, Bobby Brady, and Melissa Haarstad; Paul & Kim Weaver, with their son, Trace Weaver; Edward (Bubba) & Debbie Ammons with children Ashley and Chip; Ricky Ammons with his children Kacey, Kaul, and Kelly, mother of Emilio Ammons; Tiffanie & Nate Gorman; Todd & Elysa Childs with their children Kaylee and Kayden; Blake & Missy Childs with their son, Westin.

Services were held on Friday, September 18, 2016 at Heritage Baptist Church and she was laid to rest at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.