Big Creek water cleanup on tap

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) invite the public to the third public informational meeting on an effort to assess and improve water quality in the Big Creek Watershed.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held this Thursday from 1-3 p.m. in Room 2D of the George Ranch Memorial Library at 1001 Golfview Dr. in Richmond. At the meeting, the project team will discuss the next steps in an ongoing project to assess and address water quality in Big Creek. The current phase of the project will include developing additional technical information to support a total maximum daily load (TMDL) study to address fecal waste levels in Big Creek. Anyone with questions about the project or interested in attending the meeting is encouraged to reach out to the H-GAC Senior Planner of Community and Environmental Planning Justin Bower at Justin.Bower@h-gac.com or by phone at 713-499-6653.