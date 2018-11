Curtis Brown, an author and disabled veteran from Richmond, holds a poster advertising the Oct. 27 re-launch of his book at a launch party at the Gringo’s restaurant in Stafford. The book, originally self-published under the title “Programmed To Self-Destruct,” has been re-named and re-written by co-author David Gregory. Now called “God is Bigger,” the book is available for pre-order on Amazon and will be available on Nov. 15. (Photo by Joe Southern)