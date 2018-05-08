Bike to Work, School Day to be held May 11 in Sugar Land

Shape Up Fort Bend and the city of Sugar Land will celebrate National Bike Month on May 11 with the seventh annual Bike to Work Day and fourth annual Bike to School Day.

Join residents, neighbors and friends for a celebratory ride from Sugar Land Memorial Park to Fort Settlement Middle School and Sugar Land Town Square.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with fun, food and prizes at the South Meadow Pavilion at Sugar Land’s Memorial Park, 15300 University Blvd., adjacent to the Pawm Springs Dog Park. Following a safety briefing at 8:25 a.m., all participants will ride 1.1 miles to Fort Settlement Middle School, 5440 Elkins Road, via University Boulevard. After dropping off students, Bike to Work Day participants will continue another 6.4 miles to Sugar Land Town Square via Commonwealth, Austin Parkway and Lexington Boulevard.

The closing celebration at Sugar Land Town Square will include a proclamation from Mayor Joe Zimmerman recognizing Bike to Work Day and Bike to Work Month, a group photo, food and more. Participants must pre-register and bring their own bicycles and helmets to participate.

The event highlights important infrastructure identified by residents as a priority in Sugar Land.

“Pedestrian and bike paths not only improve recreational opportunities for our residents, but they also provide an important mobility alternative to automobiles,” said Director of Public Works Robert Valenzuela. “The city has recently completed more than $400,000 worth of projects, with one of the most recent projects being the Williams Trace side path, but there’s plenty more ahead.”

Sugar Land has identified a plan that includes 24 miles of bike lanes, an additional 18 miles of on-street shared lanes for bicycles and 128 miles of pedestrian and bike paths. Pedestrian and bicycle paths not only improve fitness, recreation and mobility, but also have the potential to make a positive contribution to the environment.

“When we provide an alternative to automobiles, we create the potential to reduce carbon emissions and provide future generations with a healthy, vibrant community,” Valenzuela said.

Bike to Work Day takes place during National Bicycle Month. National Bicycle Month is celebrated nationwide and is an opportunity for local cyclists to spread awareness of bicycling opportunities in the community and to share the efforts being taken to make the city of Sugar Land a safe environment for bicyclists. It is also an ideal time to stress the importance of knowing and following state and local laws that apply to bicyclists, sharing the road legally with motorists and demonstrating the bicycle as a useful form of transportation.

The city of Sugar Land encourages all riders to wear bright clothing, travel in the direction of traffic, stop at all stop signs and traffic lights and follow all traffic laws. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/biketowork.