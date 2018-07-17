Bioenergetic scanning comes to Missouri City pharmacy

Almost like waving a magic wand, Dr. Ferryl McClain uses an electronic device that, with a simple touch to fingers and toes, can analyze almost any problem with the body.

The sounds-too-good-to-be-true technology is a blend of Eastern and Western medicine that has been around for decades but largely ignored in American medicine. McClain, a pharmacist in Missouri City, wants to change that.

“The science has been around for about 30 years. It started in Europe,” she said, noting that it is commonly used in South America, the Far East, and Canada but is almost unheard of in this country.

“In America it’s like a totally new concept,” she said. “I feel like it’s more accurate than a typical blood test.”

Her bioenergetic office is located inside Haeckerville Pharmacy near Sienna Parkway and Highway 6. There she uses a BioScan machine, which measures the body’s energy levels through acupressure point readings. The process involves having a connector placed on the patient’s chest while the patient holds a brass rod in one hand. McClain uses a probe to touch each acupressure point on the patient’s fingers and toes. The computer analyzes the data and produces a very detailed report.

The report reveals physical and emotional stressors and any imbalances in organs, glands, and other body systems. It also scans medications and pairs them specifically with any detected condition.

“It tells you not just the right drug, but the right dosage,” she said.

Vernishia Glenn of Houston first went to McClain about two years ago to be evaluated for medical issues she was having.

“The report coincided with my medical report,” she said. “She (McClain) knew things that were going on with me that I didn’t tell her.”

It also revealed something ominous.

“She said I had parasites,” Glenn said.

McClain was able to pair a medication to combat the problem.

“She told me things that were working within me that the doctors were not picking up,” Glenn said.

Not only did McClain discover the parasites, she successfully treated Glenn.

“After a month the parasites were gone,” she said.

There were other issues that Glenn’s bioenergetic scan revealed and she has been working with McClain to remedy each condition.

“It’s awesome technology and I’m glad to have been introduced to it,” she said.

McClain was introduced to bioenergetics 32 years ago when she developed panic attacks during a pregnancy while living in Tennessee. As a second-generation pharmacist, she became intrigued by the technology and is now one of its biggest ambassadors. She purchased her machine 18 years ago and has successfully used it on herself, family members, and numerous clients. She said it has an incredibly high rate of accuracy. That’s why it baffles her why more doctors and other allied healthcare professionals are not using it.

“My dream is that pharmacists will take ownership of bioenergetic screening since it can ensure successful medication outcomes,” she said. “Also, we can use this technology to triage patients to get them into either preventative care mode or refer them to an immediate medical physician care mode if they have a health issue they are unaware of.”

After making numerous contacts with state and federal authorities, she found out that there was nothing prohibiting a pharmacist for using it, so she set up shop. As a pharmacist she can analyze, problem-solve and recommend solutions with the technology.

Only a medical physician can diagnose and treat. Since then, she has helped people discover conditions they knew nothing about. One of those people is Mike Aldete, a pharmacy owner in the Houston area.

“The machine kept saying there was something about my left arm,” he said. “It came up as skin cancer on my left arm. I thought it was crazy. Look at me, I’m fine.”

Then he remembered having a freakish blister on his left elbow.

“It was developing into skin cancer,” Aldete said.

With a zinc salve matched to his condition by the computer, he was able to heal the condition.

“It’s gone now and it never came back,” he said.

It also detected a problem with his blood pressure, which he is now treating.

“The machine is a miracle. More people need to know about this machine,” he said.

He said it changed his life.

“Imagine seeing a lot of specialists all at one time,” he said.

Bioenergetics combines the ancient Chinese methods of acupuncture with biofeedback technology. McClain said each part of the body emits electrical energy, which the machine detects. It detects imbalances and stressors in organs, glands, and other systems of the body and can tell if issues are new and developing or if they’ve been a problem for years.

“The best time to make changes about your health is when you’re feeling good,” she said.

The BioScan, she said, is a great tool for catching health problems before they manifest themselves physically.

The report she gets back is color-coded, indicating the health of the organ or system tested. Green is healthy, yellow is stressed, and black is critical.

“People get their results a lot faster than a blood test and it gets to the root of the problem,” McClain said. “The data is instant.”

She said most BioScan machines in use in the country are used by chiropractors, acupuncturists, and naturopaths, but in a capacity limited to the work they do. Because it’s not mainstream medical technology, insurance companies do not cover the cost, however, some may reimburse the expense. McClain said if the patient has a pre-tax medical card, such as a Flex Card, they could use that to pay for the service because she is a pharmacist.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, contact McClain at www.bioeworks.com, bioenergeticworks.as.me, call 832-628-8694, or visit her at Haeckerville Pharmacy, 9402 Highway 6, Suite 400, Missouri City.