Born Aug. 8, 2000, Hunter Shultz of Richmond is celebrating a milestone birthday this week. He will be 18 on 8-8-18. His eighth birthday fell on Aug. 8, 2008 (8-8-8) and he will be 28 on 8-8-28. He is on the Foster High School football team and has received a scholarship to Lake Erie College. At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Shultz – whose nickname is “Big Red” – is an offensive lineman for the Falcons. (Submitted photo)