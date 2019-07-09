Bite Nite comes back to Riverstone on Friday

Bite Nite Friday will come back to Riverstone to serve up mobile eats and backflips.

Five food trucks and a giant trampoline will be based outside The Club at Riverstone, 18353 University Blvd., from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. The trampoline, provided by Springfree Trampoline Houston, puts a new spin on the monthly event.

This month’s food truck selection includes Balls Out Burgers, Tilas Taco Truck, Tu-Go Kitchen, Anna’s Gourmet Greek and TexIce Frozen Desserts.

Tu-Go Kitchen, Anna’s Gourmet Greek and TexIce will have vegan and vegetarian options.

The next Bite Nite Fridays are scheduled for Aug. 16, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11. Trucks are subject to change. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. Some trucks may be cash only.