Blasting for bacon

Texas Army re-enactor James Glover fires his flintlock during a competition following the re-enactment of the Runaway Scrape held Saturday at George Ranch Historical Park. The winner of the contest to see who could fire the most rounds in 60 seconds received a slab of bacon that had been smoked over an open fire all day. Glover finished third. Sean McPhee of Porter and Joe Acosta of Houston tied for first with three shots each. Pictured at left, Carl Hill of Missouri City prepares to fire his gun during the re-enactment. (Photos by Joe Southern)