Blue Angels highlight Wings Over Houston Airshow

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels under the command of League City native Eric Doyle will return to Houston for the 34th Annual Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Wings Over Houston Airshow on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20-21, at Ellington Airport.

Energy giant Phillips 66, headquartered in Houston, will present an exciting demonstration by the Phillips 66 Aerostars aerobatics team. World famous aerobatic pilot Sean Tucker and Team Oracle returns to Houston to fly his last act as a solo performer. That’s All, Brother, a historic plane which led Allied Forces in the epic D-Day invasion of Europe during World War II, will be on display for the first time in Houston.

“We look forward to the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and giving a welcome home greeting to Blue Angels Commander Eric Doyle of League City,” said Airshow Director Bill Roach. “We’re also very excited to have one of Houston’s most prominent corporate citizens, Phillips 66, support our show with an exciting performance by the Phillips 66 Aerostars aerobatics team. We’re also honored to have Sean Tucker, an amazing pilot and supporter of our show, perform his last solo act. The show also will feature modern military aircraft in the air, including a demo by the F-16 Viper, and plenty on the ground for fans to see up close and meet the pilots. Of course, the show will feature one of the largest assemblies of flying and static displays of vintage aircraft in the world.”

La Porte resident Deborah Rihn-Harvey, world aerobatic champion and one of the highest ranked competitors in the country, with perform her breath-taking show.

The U.S. Air Force will demonstrate the amazing capabilities of the F-16 Viper, a single-seat, multi-mission fighter that can fly over Mach 2 and the ability to switch from an air-to-ground to an air-to-air role at the touch of a button.

Fan favorite, Tora! Tora! Tora! returns again to wow fans with their explosive reenactment of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Fans can see and meet pilots from an enormous display of static aircraft of all types and eras such as a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-52 Stratofortress, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-16 Flying Falcon and the F-35 Lightening II.

To purchase tickets for the 2018 CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow, please visit the airshow’s website, www.wingsoverhouston.com, or call 888-4-FLYSHOW.