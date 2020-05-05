Blue Angels to soar over area in salute to first responders

The Blue Angels aim to brighten the Houston area’s Wednesday with an early afternoon flyover in appreciation of those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Angels, the flight demonstration squadron of the U.S. Navy, announced on Twitter that they will fly over Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and New Orleans on Wednesday. According to a flight path map posted Tuesday morning, the Blue Angels are scheduled to soar over Fort Bend County between 12:30-1 p.m. Wednesday.

Flyover times are subject to change, according to the Blue Angels, whose planned route will have them flying southwest over Meadows Place and Sugar Land before turning west toward Richmond.

“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” the Blue Angels said in their Twitter post. “Social distancing should be practiced at all times.”

Area residents can view another flyover at midday Friday. The Lone Star Flight Museum is conducting the “Fight to the Finish Flyover” across the Houston region between 11:45 a.m.-1:10 p.m. Friday.

The Lone Star Flight Museum said its flyover, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the end of World War II in Europe, will include nearly 30 “rare and historic warbirds.” At about 12:45 p.m. Friday, according to the flight path posted on the museum’s website, the planes will fly southwest from Bellaire toward Missouri City before turning east toward Brookside Village.