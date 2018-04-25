Brazen, hateful professor should eat her own words

Dear Editor,

I recognize that many may not be aware of what happened last week in California upon the death of former first lady Barbara Bush.

I am grateful that our media outlets did not even mention it, especially while we were all preparing for her services and honoring her and all that she has accomplished in her lifetime. Only one media outlet, Fox News, popped up on my iPhone, and I could not believe what I read. An English professor at California State University’s Fresno campus, instead of teaching English chose to teach hate.

She stated, “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F-outta here with your nice words.” It did not stop there either, as if somehow powered by a euphoric state, she kept tweeting more nasty and completely vile hate-filled rhetoric ending it with a ridiculous, “I’m happy the witch is dead.”

She furthermore displayed a remarkable pompous attitude actually taunting anyone who might cross her path as an untouchable tenure professor who could and would not be fired for her actions. Well, Ms. Randa Jarrar you’d better not step foot in our beloved state of Texas! In fact, I am willing to bet you shall be fired and best of luck to you and yours ever getting hired again. I have no idea how she could have gotten a job teaching impressionable youth in the first place.

This brazen and bold professor reopens concerns that many parents face when sending their children to college. Often we have seen where conservatives, who have been invited to speak at universities, have been the victims of violent protests. Universities across our country have some serious decisions to make – stands to take, so to speak. Professors, no matter how successful, must not be allowed to spew their nasty opinions because it does reflect on the university’s brand. The boldness that Ms. Jarrar demonstrated with such an untouchable flair is indeed shocking considering our society’s current climate, where many men are afraid to say a woman is pretty for fear of that being misconstrued as sexual harassment. Something will be done with her, whether she remains a professor or not, because I have found God takes care of his own. Despite all of her education, she lacks class and the basics of being a human being. No one is ever happy about a death of another being, unless of course they are mentally ill.

Barbara herself once said, “Never lose sight of the fact that the most important yardstick of your success will be how you treat other people—your family, friends, and co-workers, and even strangers you meet along the way.”

If the Golden Rule is at the very core of humanity, that to be kind is revered, then Ms. Jarrar you have demonstrated an ability to become all that we despise. Hatred has to stop in our institutions; it should stop this day. There’s simply no place for anyone in a position to enlighten and teach our youth to be sly, slick and slimy and the lowest of ill bred. You, my dear, are unbecoming, and it really is unfortunate that despite all of your education and accolades you have failed in your life miserably as a human being.

Alisa Murray

Missouri City