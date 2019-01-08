Brazos Bend closes due to predicted flooding

The rise and predicted crest of the Brazos River caused Brazos Bend State Park to close to the public Sunday evening. Park officials said they hope to reopen the park on Friday.

Park Superintendent Christopher Bishop said the river is expected to reach 48.8 feet at the gauge in Rosharon. The roads to camping areas in Brazos Bend flood at 46.5 and 48 feet. As a precaution, the park was closed until the flooding danger subsides. During the closure, the front gate will be open between FM 762 and the park headquarters from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, but the park will remain closed to public use.

There will be no picnicking or recreational use permitted during the closure. Updated information will be shared on social media.